WENATCHEE — CMI Orchards LLC has added 3 million boxes of apples from Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage Co. to its sales portfolio in a “strategic partnership” between the two companies.
CMI Orchards LLC is the sales and marketing arm of McDougall and Sons, Columbia Fruit Packers, Double Diamond Fruit Company, Highland Fruit Company and Pine Canyon Growers.
It is known within the industry as being an innovator and leader for new branded items and organics.
The partnership with Yakima Fruit, which became official March 20, adds core varieties including Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cosmic Crisp, Red Delicious, Pink Lady, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples.
“With this partnership comes tremendous opportunity to increase our daily shipping capacity with the expansion of packing facilities and high-density acreage,” said CMI President Bob Mast. “This is all a part of a long-range plan for strategic growth to better serve our growers as well as our expanding customer base.”
The design began to unfold in 2018 when CMI Orchards added Pine Canyon Growers as a grower, packer and shipper, Mast said.
Yakima Fruit President Mike Wilcox said CMI helps retailers drive sales.
“CMI has proven time and time again they are innovation leaders, paving the way with many of the top-selling branded apple varieties in the U.S.A,” he said. “Having a strong core manifest is equally important, which is the value that Yakima Fruit adds to this partnership, as you have to be able to take care of customers’ everyday needs as well as bring something new and exciting to the table to keep apples exciting.”
Mast reports that in addition to high-production orchards, the Yakima Fruit partnership brings an opportunity to strategize on future plantings to meet the needs of CMI’s retailer and consumer preferences for both apples and cherries.
“This partnership will greatly increase CMI’s ability to service our customer base with fruit on a year- round basis,” said Mast.
CMI Orchards, founded in 1989 has nine warehouses throughout the state. The partnership with Yakima Fruit adds one additional packing shed.
Yakima Fruit was incorporated in 1949 by the Cohodas Brothers Company of Michigan, a wholesale produce distribution company with branches throughout Michigan and Wisconsin. Following World War II service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Herbert L. Frank relocated to Yakima to assume management of the recently acquired packing and storage facility. Subsequently, Yakima Fruit was managed by Lawrence C. Frank and then Michael C. Wilcox, a third-generation grower with sales and marketing experience. In April 2018, a majority interest in Yakima Fruit was acquired by Pioneer Partners LLP, an investment subsidiary of the Hancock Natural Resources Group.