WENATCHEE — A record number of Coho salmon returned in the fall to the Columbia River and into the Wenatchee and Methow rivers.
Chelan County PUD Senior Fisheries Biologist Thad Mosey said they saw the highest count for Coho at Rock Island since the 1930s. In fact, all dams on the Columbia had record runs of Coho.
At Rock Island this fall on the Columbia River, 64,296 Coho were counted, which is 410% of the 10-year average. By comparison, the Sockeye run of 109,367 was only 45% of the 10-year average at Rock Island.
“The Sockeye run was really short but most people attribute that to the mortality rate and the lower river, where it was really warm. The temperatures in the lower (Columbia) river were in the 70s which is lethal to fish,” Mosey said. “The Coho migrated in the fall when river temperatures were better.”
A Yakama Nation Fisheries project that started in 1996 is key to Coho numbers not seen in decades. The program started with a handful of releases centered in the Methow valley. Due to poor adult returns in the Methow, the program shifted emphasis in 1999 to the Wenatchee River, which has a shorter migration and few dams to navigate.
The first Coho introduced in this area was taken from the lower Columbia River. It was felt this lower Columbia Coho were similar to Coho which historically resided in the upper Columbia before becoming extinct, said Cory Kamphaus, the Northern Ceded Lands Production supervisor for the Yakama Nation Fisheries Resource Management.
“Without the Yakama Nation's persistent approach for reintroducing important species of concern in their native habitats, Coho would likely not be in the Upper Columbia where they were once the most abundant species in the region,” Kamphaus said.
These are very exciting times for the projects, Kamphaus said. The big run this is quite a bit larger than expected, he said, and likely because of better than expected ocean conditions where these stocks resided.
Historically, it is estimated that 6,000-to-8,000 Coho would migrate to the Wenatchee River every year and 30,000 to the Methow.
Kamphaus said the project works off a master plan that was developed to create a phased approach to reintroduction. This involves creating a local brood source to separate the population away from the original founding stocks. The ultimate goal is to transition toward a self-sustaining population with harvest opportunities in both the Methow and Wenatchee basins.
The progress to this point has been very pleasing, he said.
“While the Wenatchee portion of the project has hit a minor speed bump with progressing broodstock development in the upper Wenatchee watershed, the adaptive nature of the program has allowed for alternative avenues to be evaluated, which is showing promise to date,” Kamphaus said.
The Methow has far surpassed expectations and has moved into our natural production phases, he said, which is based on evaluating success of naturally spawning adults and their progeny.
After the Coho spawn and dies, the carcasses serve an important function in the overall ecosystem.
“This late spawning species provides an essential food source for various fish species at the onset of winter, which was lacking before Coho were reintroduced,” Kamphaus said.