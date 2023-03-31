NE Couloir on Colchuck Peak.jpg

The northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak.

LEAVENWORTH — None of the climbers involved in a deadly avalanche last month that killed three on Colchuck Peak carried avalanche safety gear or had avalanche training, according to a new report.

The report was published March 23 by the Northwest Avalanche Center, an arm of the U.S. Forest Service that monitors avalanche conditions in the Cascades.

Colchuck 1

Pictured is the northeast couloir climbing route on Colchuck Peak.
Colchuck 2

Pictured is an approximate location of where the climbers were when the Feb. 19 Colchuck Peak avalanche began and where they came to rest.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?