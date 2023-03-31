LEAVENWORTH — None of the climbers involved in a deadly avalanche last month that killed three on Colchuck Peak carried avalanche safety gear or had avalanche training, according to a new report.
The report was published March 23 by the Northwest Avalanche Center, an arm of the U.S. Forest Service that monitors avalanche conditions in the Cascades.
The fatal accident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. Feb. 19 in the peak’s northeast couloir when the lead climber triggered a slab avalanche that caught and carried four of the six climbers about 1,000 vertical feet.
Three were killed and one suffered a traumatic injury.
Of the six climbers, only one was an advanced climber, while the others ranged in skill from novice to intermediate, according to the report. The climbers in the group had climbed peaks such as Denali, Mount Adams and Mount Whitney.
The climbers were not carrying radios and only one of the climbers involved in the avalanche wore a helmet, the report said.
The destructiveness of the avalanche was relatively low — likely D1.5 in size, on the lower end of the scale which goes up to D5 — but the angles of its slope was near or above 45 degrees, according to the report.
Two of the six climbers were below a large rock and were “somewhat protected from overhead hazard,” according to the report.
Colchuck Peak is 8,705 feet tall as a part of the Stuart range, a sub-range of the Cascade Mountains.
“This small avalanche resulted in a long and traumatic fall through exposed rocks, short cliffs, and narrow walled chokes,” according to the report. “Travelers may comfortably navigate small wind slabs on more open and less consequential slopes. However, the terrain traps encountered on a climbing route such as the NE Couloir can make even the smallest avalanches deadly.”
But the report clarifies that due to the stormy weather and ongoing avalanche danger in the area, the avalanche center has few specific details about the avalanche.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the avalanche Feb. 20.
Rescuers recovered the body of Seong Cho, 54, of West Hartford Connecticut, a Korean citizen, on Feb. 24. Cho died of severe injuries shortly after the avalanche.
The other two deceased climbers — Jeannie Lee, 60, of Bayside, New York, and Yun Park, 66, of Palisades Park, New Jersey — are “assumed to be buried by additional snowfall and subsequently avalanches near the base of the couloir,” according to the report.
The avalanche center noted that the ability to communicate in an emergency with teammates contributes to the speed and effectiveness of a rescue.
“Immediately following the avalanche, (two of the climbers) were unsure what happened to their teammates,” according to the report. “As a result, they climbed higher on the route before descending to the surviving members of their party.”
The avalanche center noted that the climbers died due to trauma and that avalanche rescue gear would have likely not saved their lives. But one survivor caught and carried by the avalanche was wearing a helmet while the other three were not.
“While it is not certain how helmets would have influenced the result of this incident, wearing helmets can provide additional protection against traumatic brain injuries,” according to the report.
