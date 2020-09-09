NCW — In the past five decades only eight wildfires in the state have burned more than 100,000 acres. A flurry of wildfire activity over Labor Day weekend added two more to the list.
The Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires are not yet contained but each rank among the top five wildfires in modern Washington history, which dates back to 1973.
As of Wednesday morning the Cold Springs Fire was estimated at 163,000 acres and the Pearl Hill Fire was estimated at 174,000 acres. While one caused the other, fire officials are treating them as separate fires.
If combined, they would already total 337,000 acres — and would be the largest fire in modern state history.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources keeps detailed mapping records of large fires dating back to 1973. The largest blaze since then was the Carlton Complex Fire, which scorched more than 255,000 acres in 2014.