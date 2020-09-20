OMAK – The Cold Springs Fire is 95% contained as of Saturday, according to a report by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Most of the team members involved in fighting the fire are being sent home or to other incidents.
All evacuation notices have been lifted, according to the report.
Crews on Saturday helped to repair dirt roads and “mitigate the damage” done by the fire, according to the report. Workers also continued their chipping operations in the northeast portion of the fire’s footprint.
The Management Team has transferred command of the fire fighting efforts back to local crews, according to the report. As the fire nears full containment, the fire will continue to burn within the boundary of containment lines. The fire is not expected to spread outside of its contained perimeter.
Some smoke from the fire may be visible over the next week, according to the report. Crews will be working on mop ups inside the fire area.
The 189,923-acre Cold Springs Fire started on September 6.