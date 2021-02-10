WENATCHEE — A blast of icy arctic weather is flowing into North Central Washington, bringing with it the lowest temperatures yet this winter.
Wednesday morning’s temperatures in Wenatchee were already the coldest yet this winter, at 16 degrees, and are projected to drop as low as 10 degrees come Friday, said Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
People should bundle up and prepare before going outside, as well as have a plan for their pets or livestock, she said. Wednesday night could go down to 15 degrees and temperatures from Friday to Sunday will be between 10 degrees and 15 degrees.
The Waterville, Bridgeport and Manson areas will get an extra dose of cold weather with wind chills reaching -5 Thursday and -10 on Friday. Wenatchee is mostly in the clear with wind chills projected at about 0 degrees during the cold front.
Temperatures will start to warm up a little by Sunday afternoon, but stay “definitely not warm enough for rain,” she said. Periods of light snowfall may start Thursday and continue until early next week.