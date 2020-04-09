WENATCHEE — Coleman Oil Co. has settled two lawsuits with the federal government in relation to a 2017 oil spill in the Columbia River.
A leaking underground pipe spilled 3,800 gallons of biodiesel into the Columbia River from a plant the company was using in Wenatchee. The company came to a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 22, 2019 and agreed to a $133,200 penalty, according to a news release from the EPA.
The company already settled $170,000 in fines with the state Department of Ecology in June 2019.
According to the EPA news release, the agency found Coleman Oil facility’s spill-prevention plan had several violations, including:
- Failure to include protective wrapping and coating of buried pipeline
- Failure to conduct integrity and leak testing
- Failure to prevent or detect problems in buried piping
- Failure to come up with prevention measures and discharge or drainage controls for buried piping
Coleman Oil and the EPA came to a consent agreement on Nov. 22, 2019, according to court documents. As part of the agreement, Coleman Oil did not admit or deny the facts of the case.
The site has since been decommissioned by Coleman Oil, according to the news release.