200725 ColockumFire4.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Flames came within feet of a house on Colockum Road, seen here July 25, 2020. 

 World file photo/Reilly Kneedler

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The man accused of setting the 2020 Colockum Fire that burned 3,300 acres and cost more than $2 million to suppress was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days time served.

Wade Ryan Hawkins pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree reckless burning in connection the fire detectives believe was lit as a diversion to elude deputies. He was initially charged with first-degree arson and unlawful possession of heroin.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?