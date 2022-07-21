WENATCHEE — The man accused of setting the 2020 Colockum Fire that burned 3,300 acres and cost more than $2 million to suppress was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days time served.
Wade Ryan Hawkins pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree reckless burning in connection the fire detectives believe was lit as a diversion to elude deputies. He was initially charged with first-degree arson and unlawful possession of heroin.
Hawkins, 31, also pleaded guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property in an unrelated case.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Hawkins to 30 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of community custody and ordered him to pay $1,084 restitution to Selland Construction.
The sentence was recommended by Deputy Prosecutor Lee O’Brien and defense attorney Derek Reid as part of a plea agreement. Both sides sought to avoid trial.
“There are no direct witnesses … that were willing to testify that saw Mr. Hawkins commit the offense,” O’Brien said. “And so it’s just a matter of that occurring when he had certainly the opportunity and kind of a motive, but we would not have been able to provide direct evidence he had done it.”
Hawkins made no statements during sentencing and in his guilty plea referred Brandt to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Josh Mathena with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
In July 2020, Hawkins and his girlfriend, Kirsten Bree Horner, were living in an RV south of Malaga on the 7200 block of Colockum Road. It was property Hawkins sold May 26, 2020 and was told to remove his belongings within a month.
On July 24, 2020, two months after the sale, the new owner intended to meet Hawkins at the property and called RiverCom Dispatch to request a deputy be present for the conversation, the affidavit said.
The call was placed at 1:35 p.m. Shortly after, Deputy Doug Corulli told a dispatcher over the radio he was headed to the property.
At the time, Horner had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear at a Chelan County District Court hearing.
Detectives believe Hawkins heard the radio traffic on a scanner app and fled west from the property onto Kingsbury Road, the affidavit said.
A witness who was with the property owner at the time of his call to RiverCom told detectives he saw Hawkins and Horner leave the property in a Ford F-250 at a high speed.
The fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. and investigators later concluded it was man-made and started about 10 feet from the roadway at milepost 0.6 on Kingsbury Road — roughly two miles from Hawkins’ former property, the affidavit said.
Hawkins and Horner were pulled over by deputies at 5:08 p.m. on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. They were interviewed along the roadside and again on July 31 before they were arrested.
Following the investigation, Mathena wrote, “Setting the fire was a diversion and a way to make time and distance between (Hawkins and Horner) and the responding deputies.”
The fire grew to approximately 3,337 acres, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, and about two-thirds of which was land owned by the DNR.
Firefighting efforts cost at least $2.1 million, the affidavit said. One building was damaged, but not destroyed by the fire.
O’Brien told Brandt that the state Department of Natural Resources indicated that they would not request restitution if Hawkins pleaded guilty to a felony.
Horner is charged with first-arson and unlawful possession of heroin. She’s next due in court July 25.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone