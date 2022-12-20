WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested a 34-year-old East Wenatchee man on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and other charges Friday at the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee.

Authorities say the arrest marked the fifth person in custody from the same drug trafficking organization.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?