WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested a 34-year-old East Wenatchee man on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and other charges Friday at the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee.
Authorities say the arrest marked the fifth person in custody from the same drug trafficking organization.
Investigators served a search warrant at the hotel after an investigation revealed fentanyl pills were allegedly being distributed from the suspect’s, Kasey Cooper, hotel room, according to a task force news release. Cooper allegedly flushed suspected drugs down the toilet when law enforcement arrived, resulting in an obstruction charge.
Suspected fentanyl pills and methamphetamine were found in the hotel room, the news release said. Cooper was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with maintaining a drug property, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
A 39-year-old Brewster man, Caleb Ritz, and a 36-year-old East Wenatchee man, Shawn Drummond, were also arrested for possession with intent to sell fentanyl, along with other charges, in December.
Ritz was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with two counts of possession of counterfeit substance with intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Drummond was charged in Douglas County Superior Court with delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin.
According to the drug task force, Cooper, Ritz and Drummond are suspected to be linked to the same drug trafficking organization as two other suspected drug dealers, Matthew Hendricks and Casey McKinstry, arrested in November.
Hendricks, 29, was charged in Douglas County Superior Court with possession and intent to deliver meth and Fentanyl and resisting arrest. McKinstry, 32, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with unlawful delivery of fentanyl and unlawful possession and intent to deliver controlled substances.
CRDTF detectives are pursuing federal charges on the suspects for potentially longer prison time.
