WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health officials encountered a few unexpected problems when making a 47-foot long trailer that weighs 19,000 pounds for their mobile unit.
One thing health officials discovered was that the trailer for the Connect mobile medical program required a Class A licensed driver, which turned out to be a difficult position to fill, said Katharine Bloom, a Columbia Valley Community Health spokesperson said.
After six months of looking, one man agreed to work part-time for the healthcare center, but they are still recruiting someone to fill that position full-time.
“We were so invested in making a positive experience for the patient, building two full-size exam rooms on each side of the (trailer) that we didn’t know the size would make finding a driver so difficult,” Bloom said.
The mobile medical trailer has been in operation since May as part of the healthcare centers COVID-19 response, she said.
It will be in use again next week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 12 at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., Bloom said. People are asked to call (509) 662-6000 if they would like an appointment for medicare care, but walk-ins are welcome.
The mobile unit will provide:
- Preventative care
- Well-child checks
- Chronic illness care, such as hypertension or diabetes
- Medical screenings
- Insurance enrollment.
Other problems they’ve encountered include windstorms and poor air quality, Bloom said. They’ve had to cancel a couple of clinics due to unsafe air quality.
“During a wind storm we actually had our awning poles blown out and the awning dropped,” Bloom said. “Luckily, no one was hurt.”
They’ve also taken out the mobile unit every week to migrant camps to provide medical services to migrant farm workers, she said.