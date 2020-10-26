NCW — Bats often get a bad wrap: They’re called ugly, are thought to spread disease or are seen as the accomplice to blood-sucking vampires. Rather, these creatures of the night sky are integral members of the state’s ecosystem.
This week, Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, is Bat Week, an annual, international celebration to raise awareness about the importance of bat conservation. The Colville National Forest held an informational Facebook Live event to pay homage to the state’s bat population. Wildlife Biologist Kelsey Retich talked about the bat species native to Washington state, explained their relationship to the COVID-19 pandemic and fielded questions from viewers.
There are 42 bat species throughout America, 15 of which can be found in Washington state, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. There are two types of bats: megabats, or fruit bats, and microbats, or insectivorous bats. Only microbats live in Washington and are integral for managing the insect population by eating mosquitos, spiders, moths and flies. Their roles as pest control, pollinators and seed dispersers are integral to Washington’s agriculture and forest health.
Retich also talked about the spread of white-nose syndrome, a disease caused by a fuzzy, white fungus that spreads to the nose, wings and ears of bats. White-nose syndrome has already killed millions of bats in North America, and can kill an entire colony of bats during hibernation. The first case of white-nose syndrome in Washington appeared in King County in March 2016.
There are now 70 confirmed cases of the disease in four of the state’s bat species. Since, it has spread to Pierce and Kittitas Counties and the disease-carrying fungus has spread to six Washington counties, including Chelan County.
The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome is easily spread by humans. Spores from the fungus can carry on clothes and shoes, so hikers near hibernation areas, like caves and mines, are encouraged to clean clothes and recreational equipment. The U.S. Forest Service also gates opening to caves where bats are known to hibernate to prevent human interference, according to Retich. People can also report a found colony of bats here.
It is too early to know how the wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington affected the bat population, said Ritch, though it is likely some bats died in the fires. Bats enjoy sleeping between the bark of trees and often do not wake fast enough to escape the inferno.
To celebrate bat week, learn how to build a bat house here, or go to batcon.org to learn more.