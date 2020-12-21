LEAVENWORTH — The public is invited to comment on environmental review of Eightmile Dam.
The comment period will extend to Feb. 1, 2021, according to a state Department of Ecology news release. Go to ecology.wa.gov/eightmile to comment.
Ecology will hold two virtual public meetings from 3 to 6 p.m., Jan. 13 and 5 to 8 p.m., Jan. 21. People can go to wwrld.us/2WCWkIq to register.
Eightmile Dam is nearly 90 years old and it was damaged in the 1990s, according to the news release. Ecology considers the dam a safety risk that could endanger people downstream.
Environmental organizations have concerns about the dam being rebuilt, because it is in the middle of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. The dam existed before the federal wilderness area was created and the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District retains rights to the dam.