WENATCHEE — It was a full house on Zoom Tuesday night for Chelan County’s public hearing on its draft short-term rental regulations.
More than 400 people attended the public hearing and 47 people gave testimony over a two-hour period, but the county got through less than half the people who wanted to speak.
The three-person Chelan County Commission is set to vote Dec. 29 on the draft regulations. Commissioners Bob Bugert and Kevin Overbay said they have not decided whether they would vote for the regulations as they stand.
“This has not been a rushed process, it has gone on for quite a while,” Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said. “And the only thing I can guarantee from this process is that no one will be entirely happy.”
The draft code currently would require existing short-term rentals to enter a lottery for permits in areas where they make up more than 5% of the houses and apartments in the area. The two areas of biggest concern are in Manson and Lake Wenatchee. If rental owners do not get a permit, they have to close after three years.
After the testimony, the commissioners asked Community Development Director Jim Brown to examine the following:
- Allowing existing short-term rentals to remain as non-conforming use
- Removing the lottery system
The requests do not mean the commissioners are deciding to go in that direction.
Of the 47 comments, 34 were from short-term rental owners who opposed the regulations. Representatives from the following organizations also spoke:
- Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County
- Residents United for Neighbors
- Peshastin Community Council
- Manson Community Council
- North Central Washington Association of Realtors
Janice Wakefield, who owns a vacation rental in Leavenworth, said she relies on the income from the place she’s rented since 2008. She lives in the Seattle area. She has sunk a lot of her income into the property and would be greatly impacted by the loss, she said.
“I now have sleepless nights trying to figure out what to do if you pass this code,” Wakefield said.
Short-term rentals are impacting the price of homes and reducing the amount of homes available to rent in the community, said Jerry Jennings of Plain. Employers in the community are struggling to find accommodations that their employees can reasonably afford, which is also hurting their ability to hire qualified staff.
“And it’s not the nuisance short-term rentals that are the problem,” Jennings said. “It is the number of short-term rentals that are the problem.”
The North Central Washington Association of Realtors is against the current draft code, said Adam Haynie, a spokesperson for the organization. It would cost hundreds of people’s jobs and lose millions of dollars for the county, he said.
“Prior to adopting or enacting any final code, we urge the commissioners to publicly deliberate and analyze these potential economic impacts,” Haynie said. “Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to threaten our local economy in the coming years.”
It is not just one or two bad actors among short-term rentals that are leading to disturbances and nuisances in neighborhoods, said George Wilson of Lake Wenatchee. Wilson purchased no trespassing signs and was giving them out to his neighbors after he was advised to do so by an attorney when tourists used his dock without his permission.
“I inquired with south shore residents if they wished to order a sign,” Wilson said. “Seventy signs were ordered and there were subsequent requests to order more of them.”
The current draft code, though, with its lottery system, amounts to a redistribution of wealth, said Don MacKenzie, Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County spokesperson.
“The lottery is an inherently arbitrary redistribution of wealth that will take income from those who missed out on a permit and provide a windfall to a lucky few,” MacKenzie said.