WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission has upheld Sheriff Brian Burnett’s decision to fire Deputy Jennifer Tyler.
At a grievance hearing Jan. 13 before the commission, Tyler argued she was wrongfully terminated from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in August. The commissioners affirmed Burnett’s firing of Tyler in an executive session on Monday.
“It’s very disheartening to hear the decision,” Tyler said. “It is overwhelmingly clear not only was my termination unjust, but it was grossly retaliatory.”
She plans to take the matter to arbitration.
“We respect the rights of any employee to appeal imposed discipline, but I think we’re completely satisfied the commissioners upheld the decision,” Burnett said Wednesday.
He called Tyler’s assertion that she was fired out of retaliation “absolutely inaccurate.”
“There was multiple inaccuracies during her (grievance hearing) presentation … and that will be something we will bring out at arbitration,” Burnett said.
Tyler was fired Aug. 29 after complaints from co-workers. Five colleagues filed complaints against Tyler in late 2018. Two were sustained by outside investigators.
Investigators sustained complaints from Deputy Lucas McComas that she failed to back him on several calls and made vulgar comments about another deputy; and from Sgt. Adam Musgrove who complained she damaged his reputation in a group email among members of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Burnett said he consulted attorneys and the county’s human resources department before firing Tyler.
“In these types of cases, we work closely with our county attorney, human resources, risk pool attorneys, talking about all those different things — what is right, what is the proper thing to do moving forward,” Burnett said. “We don’t just make fly-by-night type of decisions or off the handle and something that could come back and hurt people, and also to do what is right for the employee.”
Tyler was first fired from the department in November 2010 after then-Sheriff Mike Harum found she was untruthful in obtaining an email during a disagreement with a supervisor. She rejoined the sheriff’s office in March 2013 after an arbitrator found no just cause to fire her.
She sued the department in December 2013 for retaliation on the grounds that she was mistreated by coworkers after her court testimony in 2008 helped put an Oklahoma sheriff in prison on rape charges — and then after she was reinstated in 2013.
A Douglas County jury awarded her $955,000 — including $449,000 in legal fees — at trial in March 2018.
Tyler challenged Burnett for sheriff in November 2018, but lost by more than 9,000 votes. She was placed on leave in December 2018 after the complaints were filed.
She also has an open civil lawsuit against the sheriff’s office in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Spokane in which she’s claiming continued retaliation, discrimination, harassment and negligence in the workplace.