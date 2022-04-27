Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley residents will be asked at the August primary election to vote on a merger of its two fire districts after fire commissioners approved a plan to form a regional fire authority.

To create the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, commissioners from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 will seek a levy lid lift that would bring property tax rates for fire services up to $1.50 per $1,000 per assessed value. Approval of the lid lift would allow the districts to merge.

Fire commissioners from the two districts on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to join the departments.

Voters within Douglas County Fire District 2, which includes East Wenatchee and Rock Island, now pay $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The 21-cent increase would boost taxes on a $300,000 property from $387 to $450.

Voters in Chelan County Fire District 1, which includes Wenatchee, Sunnyslope and Malaga, pay $1.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Taxes on a $300,000 property would increase from $396 to $450.

The fire authority would be governed by six commissioners: three from what is today Chelan County Fire District 1 and three from Douglas County Fire District 2, according to the plan approved Tuesday.

Brian Brett.JPG

Brian Brett

Chelan County Fire District 1 chief

Should the August initiative fail, the districts will return to voters in 2023 with another request for a $1.50 per $1,000 property tax rate — this time without the combining of districts, said Chief Brian Brett, who leads both districts.



Reporter

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

