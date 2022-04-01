WENATCHEE — A local committee is hosting a meeting Tuesday to help provide resources for Ukrainian refugees in the Wenatchee Valley.
The Wenatchee Ukrainian Refugee Committee is looking to gather items like food and clothing, along with stable housing, education and language support for people who’ve fled Ukraine to Wenatchee in the wake of the Russian invasion.
More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have left the country since the invasion began Feb. 24, according to the Pew Research Center.
Attorneys Russ Speidel and Jon Volyn co-chair the committee. Volyn said there’s one family in the Wenatchee Valley that left Ukraine after their neighborhood was bombed, and another that came sometime prior to the war.
Volyn said there are indications that up to 200 Ukrainians are interested in coming to the Wenatchee area. He cautioned that it’s unclear how many will ultimately relocate to the valley, “but there’s an interest to get here.”
The committee meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Wenatchee at 1408 Washington St. To make a tax deductible donation or to learn more about the committee, contact Volyn at jon@volynlawfirm.com.
