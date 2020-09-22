WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Community Action Council needs your help to win a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.
Those wanting to throw in their support can vote for the Action Council’s Mobile Food Pantry starting Wednesday.
This funding would have “a long lasting impact on the health and well-being of our rural communities,” wrote Action Council Deputy Director Kristi Hills.
The Action Council made it to the competition’s top 200 list, according to an Action Council newsletter. Voters can help decide which organizations get grant funding by voting.
Voting ends on Oct. 2. State Farm will announce winners on November 4. To vote, go to neighborhoodassist.com.