CHELAN — Home to the third-deepest lake in the country, Chelan has no community pool where children can learn to swim.
The irony wasn’t lost on the Seven Acres Foundation, a nonprofit which expects to soon break ground on the Community Center at Lake Chelan. The center will feature, among other amenities, a 25-meter competition indoor pool.
“We’ve got in excess of 30 teams in Manson and Chelan that are essentially competing for two or three gym spaces,” said foundation board member Allan Mayer, adding, “Neither Chelan nor Manson has a swim team because there’s nowhere to swim, but it’s quite possible that one or both of those high schools will eventually form a swimming team.”
Chelan-area residents formed the Seven Acres Foundation in 2018. The 44,100-square-foot community center, the group’s primary project, has been in the works since 2017 and will be located on 6 acres at 103 Bighorn Way off of Highway 150.
It will include a gym/auditorium featuring a full-size basketball court and stage, indoor play area for children, teen room, meeting and event spaces, full commercial kitchen, work center, and offices for nonprofits, startups and local businesses. There will also be outdoor pickleball and volleyball courts and an event lawn.
The total project is currently estimated at $8.5 million, and the foundation has raised more than half through donations and public funding. The Fircrest-based Names Family Foundation, which provides grants for nonprofits promoting athletics, physical education, health and wellness in the state, has committed $500,000.
Groundbreaking is expected this fall, with construction being completed next fall on the main center. Outdoor facilities and the pool should be completed by summer 2022, though board chair Ben Williams said he hopes work will be done on those at the same time as the rest of the facility.
Williams said the initial idea was a hub for RealLife NCW Church, which had been meeting at Chelan High School. However, it evolved into a place that could offer much more than weekly church services.
“Why not develop a community center that is privately owned but publicly (used) and provides some tangible benefits and something positive in the community?” Williams said.
The Seven Acres Foundation is a secular nonprofit, separate from the church, and the center will be open to anyone. Membership and use fees will vary.
RealLife has provided funding for the project and some members have been involved in its development, but the church will be a long-term tenant while the foundation runs the facility. It will use the community center for services and office space.
BE.Fit Chelan will offer exercise classes at the center, and Kahiau Volleyball Club will hold practices and games there. The Vine Coffee will be the exclusive food and beverage provider.
Mayer said other partnerships are in the works.
The head designer is Complete Design of Wenatchee, and the foundation has also worked with GCH of Seattle on the conceptual design and site plan. Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is the primary contractor.
Joey Meisenheimer, associate planner for the city of Chelan, said the city is facilitating the land use and building permit side of the process but will not be involved in the maintenance or operation of the center.
Foundation Executive Director Raye Evans said a conditional use permit is pending with the city, and a grading permit application will follow in August.
“We have seen an impact with the COVID environment as it pertains to grant focus and timing from some nonprofit contributors, and an inability to gather a crowd has slowed a few planned events,” she said in an email. “But, the community support has been consistent and we have had some big boosts from some key people. We have maintained a steady pace forward, and the future is looking bright!”
Mayer said the center will be open to anyone, not just residents of Chelan and Manson.
He believes it will fill a void in the area.
“There are so many other towns the size of Chelan that have a place for kids to go to and socialize and work out, and we really don’t have that here in Chelan,” he said. “I think it will be a big boom to the community to be able to provide this to everybody.”