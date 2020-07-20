WENATCHEE — With a new school moving into the Wenatchee Community Center, the facility’s current tenants are looking for other places to call home.
Late last month, the state Charter School Commission approved Pinnacles Prep’s application to become the Wenatchee area’s first charter public school. Pinnacles Prep has a lease with the city to take over the community center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., on Jan. 1.
Dave Erickson, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director, said there are currently no plans for another facility to serve as a community center. The city’s comprehensive plan includes a recreation center, he said, but there’s currently no funding for one.
Pinnacles Prep was selected from a request for proposals process after the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council gave up management of the center last year and the city started looking for another organization to manage it, Erickson said.
Leases for the current six tenants — Action Health Partners, Alcohólicos Anónimos, Amigos Unidos, Child Care Aware of Central Washington, the Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties, and Veterans Services — expire Dec. 31.
Literacy Council Program Director Anwen Cook said she understands this is “the nature of renting” and wishes Pinnacles Prep well.
Cook’s office is in the community center, along with four classrooms. She said continuing evening classes there is a possibility, but nothing is official.
The Literacy Council falls under the Community Action Council, which has made room at its office for after the lease expires.
“We’re going to be really short on space, most likely, but we’ll figure it out from there,” Cook said. “We’ve had to do things online for the past few months as it is, so we may need to continue that for a while, in which case if we have less space that wouldn’t be an issue.”
It’s a similar situation for other organizations using the center.
George Turner with NCW Vets Serving Vets said the nonprofit used to offer coffee at the community center once a week and also held memorial services and other events there. But for the past several months, he’s been working with veterans by appointment only.
Turner said there’s no new location picked out, though he’s not in much hurry because of the COVID-19 outbreak. His ultimate goal is to have a hall designated specifically for veterans.
“We’ll make it work, and eventually we’ll have a veterans hall,” he said. “It wasn’t the best possible place for us to be to start with, but it was fine. It was working. Once we get one, I think you’ll see we’ll use it more.”
Action Health Partners, a health care consortium serving North Central Washington, has been based out of the community center since 2014, said Executive Director Deb Miller.
“Pinnacles Prep has been excellent about communicating to me all along during the process,” she said. “This does not come as a surprise at all. I feel as a tenant I’ve been very prepared for if they got the charter. I have no qualms at all.”
In the last six years, Miller said, Action Health Partners has increased its staff and space at the community center.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, she thought the organization might require even more space. However, she’s been the only staff member in the office full time since mid-March and is now working with her team to reevaluate that need and determine next steps.