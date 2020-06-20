Across the Wenatchee School District, schools have been hearing from students about the new challenges they’re facing at home during the school closures. Many are finding themselves caring for siblings while their parents are at work; other families are struggling to access resources due to unemployment.
Thankfully, our students trust school staff and often turn to them when facing hardships at home. “We had a student reach out to us asking for support with formula, as the baby in the family was down to the last bottle,” said Orchard Middle School Principal Taunya Brown.
It is stories like this that inspired the Community Foundation of NCW to step in and help.
“When we heard that families were struggling with such basic needs, we were compelled to find a solution that could get funds to these families fast,” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “It’s been wonderful to see Wenatchee schools, their staff and their leadership go the extra mile to support their families.”
Both the foundation and the district recognized a sense of urgency to respond quickly to the need with flexible funding. The foundation reached out to some of its donors and collected $4,100 in grocery and gas cards for families in need.
Cards can be used to purchase a multitude of items from groceries, gas and baby supplies to clothing. District family advocates and school principals are working together to identify families who can benefit from the cards. Summer school staff will also have an allocation of the cards to address any gaps they see during student home visits in July.
“I was inspired by the foundation’s desire to move toward action so quickly,” explained Superintendent Dr. Paul Gordon. “The generosity of the families that donated is breathtaking but not surprising as caring for others no matter an individual’s race, religion, sexual orientation, or background continues to be the heartbeat of the Wenatchee community.”
Within the first few days of receiving the donation, family advocates began identifying families they could help. A single mother of five children was among the first. Her fourth-grade son was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and the children’s father is currently incarcerated. The family will be spending time at Children’s Hospital in Seattle for treatment.
But the foundation and the district’s partnership doesn’t stop there. On top of providing monetary assistance, CFNCW has helped arrange for the unsold produce from Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market vendors to be collected and redistributed at Lincoln Elementary from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays during the district’s free summer meal distribution. Families can pick up fresh local produce and WSD grab-and-go breakfast and lunches at the same time.
What we put into the heads, hearts and hands of our children and families matters and CFNCW is helping us deliver on that promise in more ways than one. We are grateful for the donors and community-minded staff at the foundation for stepping forward and continuing to support our families when they need us most.
Diana Haglund is communications director for the Wenatchee School District.