Community conversations on short-term rentals in the Wenatchee Valley

NCW — It’s been a three-year go at establishing short-term rental regulations in North Central Washington. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelan County is slowly picking up speed on passing regulations.
To keep track, The Wenatchee World created a timeline of short-term rental regulation news from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to September 2020.
While the Chelan County Planning Commission returns to the drawing board, The Wenatchee World wants to know: What role should short-term rentals play in the community?
“As an owner of a STR, the shutdown for all rentals would probably force us to sell our home. The income we receive helps pay our bills, as I am on disability and my husband is semi retired. We live on site and have excellent guests with no problems. I am not against some regulations but why punish all owners just because there have been complaints from neighbors. This year my Airbnb, due to the pandemic, is busier than ever. People just want to get away. And how are we hurting the housing market? If there was such a shortage there wouldn’t be homes for sale. I pay my property taxes, contribute to my community and support my home town. This is my income, period. Many people that depend on the rentals for income would be hurt bad and that includes me, and that doesn’t include companies buying house and turning them into STR.”
— Karen B.
“Many vacation rental owners and operators are open to efficient, targeted, and well-designed regulations to reduce impacts on neighbors and communities. A wholesale shutdown of existing rentals, as the county proposed, would disrupt many lives and livelihoods.”
— Don M.
“There are enough hotels, bed and breakfasts, and apartments in the area for more than enough short term stays. Another huge issue do you see these short term rentals in Broadview? Skyline? Very rarely do you see these rentals in the area where the owners live, just profit from the community, Nimby but Wenatchee is small and the lack of affordable housing is a huge issue. Two homes were bought in my neighborhood by Seattle companies and turned into Airbnb right next to Washington Park. Chelan county parcel mapping service has some great information, see who or what owns the neighborhood around you, not your neighbors most likely.”
— KC M.
“Residents who pay taxes and support community groups are put at disadvantage for enjoying our hometown parks, trails and attractions. I support the proposed controls that limit the number of short-term rentals.”
— Kimberlee C.
“Vacation rentals give tourists a place to stay during COVID where a family can have privacy and stay safe but still enjoy the beauty that brings tourism dollars to our area. Some regulation of existing rentals is necessary and welcome but the ban the county is proposing is over the top. There is middle ground but the county hasn’t shown any interest until the the lawsuit. Hopefully cooler heads will prevail going forward.”
— Don E.
“I am an STR owner in Chelan County, I am supporting of permitting and other restrictions on parking, garbage etc. I do not support trashing STR owners as criminals, that we don’t care about the community, we don’t pay taxes and on and on. The vast majority of owners are planning a retirement in these homes, we do care and love the area, we do pay taxes, we do support the community. We have never had a compliant, I love my neighbors and they love us, I check in with them regularly to ensure there are no problems or things I can address as to not bother them. I am a responsible owner, as I believe most to be. I can’t accept full sunsetting for a huge percentage of STR’s due to a minority who want it all shut down. There are so many local business and families that would be adversely effected by these rules, to satisfy the vocal minority. For the good of the county and all home owners, there must be common ground we can agree on. Why take the most extreme measures out of the gate.”
— Joni G.