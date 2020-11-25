The following conversation comes from NABUR, The Wenatchee World’s online discussion forum. You can join the conversation by going to wwrld.us/NABUR.
What are you thankful for in your community? How do you plan to safely celebrate the holiday?
“I’m very grateful for all the teachers. They have done such an amazing job teaching our children during this time and we are very lucky to have them. My children are doing remote learning and I have two children staying with me going to Lee Elementary. The staff has just been so supportive and amazing and so I just want to say a huge THANKS!
I’ll be spending Thanksgiving with my household. I’ll cook a big traditional dinner and we’ll spend time together watching movies. Then we’ll eat leftovers for days!”
— Elaine F.
“I’m spending T-day in Los Cabos Mexico outside of Cabo San Lucas. I will celebrate with a turkey sandwich, cranberries, T.V. and the warm weather. I probably will go outdoors to the beach, get wet and enjoy the families with little kids screaming running in and out of the water, where little things can mean so much.”
— Robert C.
“Only immediate family.....AND ZOOM!”
— Patricia V.
“I am thankful that I live in this beautiful valley. We are still making “safe plans” for the Holidays. Our plans have been morphing for a couple weeks now.”
— Sue K.
“I am grateful for having had a positive experience in the Rainbow for Girls when I was growing up and I am delighted to be serving on the Advisory Board for Wenatchee Rainbow Girls. This organization takes girls and helps them develop leadership skills, speaking skills, committee work training, and project development, and so much more. It is wonderful to see them grow into community minded adults. Thank you for this organization.”
— Lynda S.