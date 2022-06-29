WENATCHEE — When Paul Gordon took over as Wenatchee School District superintendent in 2019, he embarked on a listening tour. The answers weren’t always pleasant and the criticism from community leaders, families, local organizations and other stakeholders in the valley he heard “was hard to hear at times.”
Some told the new superintendent the district’s diploma “does not hold a lot of weight.” Wenatchee received a C- grade in a community survey with roughly 2,000 respondents. The critiques helped shape his time in Wenatchee, which officially ends Thursday as Gordon takes on a new job near Chicago.
Gordon touted the district’s students, and said he frequently left meetings impressed by their comments.
“I can’t tell how many times Diana [Haglund] and I would leave a meeting with our jaws dropped like ‘wow, they are so powerful in their voice and their advocacy of who they are and what they want for themselves and their school district,’” he said.
One story from the listening tour occurred at Mission View Elementary School when a fourth grader told the new superintendent she couldn’t read and that she felt fellow students mocked her.
“We really listened to people — big people and little people,” Gordon said.
The district implemented a new structured literacy program, developed and passed a new strategic plan and attempted to increase community connections. The structured literacy program was recently featured in an article by The Seattle Times.
“It’s not in the superintendent handbook within four months that you change how you’re teaching reading,” Gordon said.
During the interview, Gordon said reading ability is an early indicator of whether a student is on track to graduate. “It needed to be done. But we had the right people to do it, and the staff bought into it, our teachers.”
Gordon guided the district through COVID-19, which began about eight months after he took over.
“Throughout the pandemic, we continued to forge through it, and we’re better because of us moving through the pandemic and not just wholly focused on the pandemic itself,” he said.
The new strategic plan, which will be fully rolled out in the fall, outlines six outcomes the district wants students to achieve by graduation. They include:
- The experience of high-quality instruction
- A feeling of belonging and connection with staff and other students
- The ability to read on grade level
- Preparedness for algebra
- On track to graduate
- Real-world, relevant instruction
“It’s not the glitziest, glamorous. There’s not a lot of bells and whistles,” he said. “It is a down and dirty, get stuff done for kids, for staff, for this community.”
Gordon said much of the project is also the result of the community feedback he received.
Other collaborative efforts included expanding wireless internet access to students and returning to in-person instruction during the pandemic. Through it all, Gordon said he hopes his work helped re-establish the trust of schools.
“I think we helped the community remember how important school districts are to a community,” he said. “That we really are that lighthouse that brings people together, that really helps a community thrive.”
As his time in Wenatchee ends, Gordon said he feels the district has a solid foundation to move forward, thanks to the administrators, teachers, staff members and other district personnel in the district.
“I’m a little biased on this, but I feel like I’m leaving him in a really good position to really continue moving the organization forward,” Gordon said, “because of the pieces that are in place.”