WENATCHEE — Community organizations have begun a push to get people signed up for a $40 million COVID-19 relief fund for immigrants.
“This is one way to show our support, said Alma Chacon, co-founder of CAFÉ, who is reaching out to immigrants. “After all, they’re the ones that put food on our tables.
The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is meant for people who did not receive previous COVID-19 financial relief or unemployment benefits. Immigrants that qualify can receive $1,000 per individual and $3,000 per household.
Chacon met Friday with Marichuy Alvizar, Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice coordinator, to discuss splitting up their work.
CAFÉ, a Wenatchee non-profit focused on the betterment of families through education, is reaching out to immigrants in Chelan County and some of Douglas County. They have six trained volunteers helping people fill out forms over the phone.
People can call CAFÉ’s immigrant fund hotline at 509-415-8478.
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, a community organization supporting the local immigrant population, will get the word out in Grant County. Alvizar wants to eventually host in-person events to help anyone filling out an application that might need an in-person touch.
They have seven volunteers to assist with the statewide hotline featured on the Washington Immigrant Relief Fund website.
The number is 1-844-724-3737. They will accept calls from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Over 50 volunteers are currently available to help with applications according to Brenda Rodriguez Lopez, eastern network coordinator for the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. The Solidarity Network is a coalition of organizations defending the rights of immigrants across the state.
They got 10,000 calls on the first day, Rodriguez said.
They knew from the start how challenging it would be to process the estimated 38,000 individuals who could apply, which is why coordinating with local organizations was so important, according to Lopez.
The Solidarity Network is one of 11 community partners appointed by the state to coordinate a plan with local organizations to approve applicants and eventually distribute the money. This structure is meant to ensure that immigrants have trustworthy organizations they can rely on when applying.
The group cannot remain focused on their organization’s mission to stop deportations while doing what they perceive to be the government’s job according to Lopez.
“Our initial ask was $100 million, (the governor) committed to $40 million,” Lopez said. “We’re seeing this as a down payment.”
The application deadline is Dec. 6.
The application is available in Spanish, English and other languages. You can find the application at: https://wwrld.us/3jIzZCm.