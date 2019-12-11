WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has acquired a second surgical robot, expanding its ability to provide minimally invasive surgery.
Surgeons remain 100% in control of procedures, according to a Confluence news release, but their hand motions are translated into smaller, more precise movements.
“The technology includes an immersive 3D-HD vision system that provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands during the surgery,” the release says. “Our new technology is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access.”
Minimally invasive surgery allows for shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, and less pain and blood loss, according to Confluence. Each case is different, but patients may be able to return to their normal routines in two or three weeks.