WENATCHEE — Six months after nationwide search and the sudden departure of the previous CEO-elect, Confluence Health has found its new CEO in Dr. Andrew Jones.
"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the team at Confluence Health," Jones said in a Confluence Health news release on Thursday. "My family and I look forward to becoming part of this wonderful community."
Jones was the chief medical officer and vice president of Medical Affairs at SCL Health St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Confluence Health Board of Directors selected Jones based in part of his experience providing medical care in a rural area, the news release said.
"(Jones is) passionate about providing a high level of medical care while ensuring sustainable financial performance, promoting health equity and serving as a compassionate leader to be stressed healthcare workers," said Dr. Mitchell Garrison, board member, in the news release.
Jones will replace Dr. Peter Rutherford who served as CEO since 2012. Dr. Douglas Wilson was the previous CEO-elect but stepped down from the position back in September.
Andrew Canning, former Confluence Health spokesperson, said in October that Wilson's departure was not linked to or associated with any specific event or incident.
Jones will move to North Central Washington next month after his two children finish school, according to the news release.
Confluence Health is the largest healthcare system in North Central Washington with 3,758 employees in 12 communities.
SCL Health St. Mary's Medical Center is the largest medical center between Denver and Salt Lake City, according to its website. The medical center is a faith-based, nonprofit provider with 350 beds.
