WENATCHEE — Dr. Jason Lake, physician and chief medical officer for Confluence Health, submitted his resignation this week to "pursue other opportunities," according to a Confluence Health spokesperson.
It was not clear Friday what led to the resignation, but Lake is expected to remain at Confluence for the next month.
According to an email sent Thursday from Confluence Health CEO Dr. Andrew Jones to all staff and providers, Lake will continue at Confluence Health through to the end of July to work with the executive leadership team to develop an "interim reporting plan, providing subsequent help as needed after this time."
"Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, (Lake) proved to be a strong leader whose guidance and efforts were invaluable to our success in rising to occasion for our community and patients," Jones said in the email. "While we wish him the best, he will be missed."
The chief medical officer is responsible for much of what happens at Confluence Health's Central Washington Campus, formerly Central Washington Hospital.
Lake was named chief medical officer in 2020 and was on the forefront of the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Confluence declined to comment on how Lake's departure will affect the organization and whether they had chosen a temporary or permanent replacement.
Lake has worked at Confluence Health since 2011. His specialty as a physician is gastroenterology and hepatology, according to his Confluence Health profile online.
Lake was also a board member of the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group in charge of the health care system's campuses.
Confluence Health is North Central Washington's largest health care system in North Central Washington with campuses in Moses Lake, Omak and two hospitals in Wenatchee.
