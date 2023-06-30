WENATCHEE — Dr. Jason Lake, physician and chief medical officer for Confluence Health, submitted his resignation this week to "pursue other opportunities," according to a Confluence Health spokesperson.

It was not clear Friday what led to the resignation, but Lake is expected to remain at Confluence for the next month. 

lake_jason_md-512x640.jpg (copy)

Dr. Jason Lake


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

