This artist's mockup shows the logo layout for Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus, which will officially replace the name of Central Washington Hospital by next summer. It's part of other name changes Confluence Health announced Monday.
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health — the region's largest health care provider — announced Monday plans to change the name of several of its hospitals and clinics to present a more unified entity sometime in summer 2023.
The change in names is meant to make it easier for patients to understand that the two hospitals — Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital — are part of the same system, according to a Confluence Health news release.
Glenn Adams, Confluence Health's chief operations officer, said in the release that doctors and the quality of care will not change with the name transition.
Central Washington Hospital, named so since the 1970s, will be renamed Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. And Wenatchee Valley Hospital, located on 820 N. Chelan Ave., will see its name changed to Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus.
The two hospitals have been operating under separate licenses but will soon unite under one license, technically one hospital at two locations, according to the Confluence release.
In Wenatchee's earlier history, these were independent medical facilities. The Wenatchee Valley Clinic was founded in 1940. And in 1974, Central Washington Deaconess Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital merged to become Central Washington Health Services Association, according to the news release.
St. Anthony's was renamed some time later to the Rosewood Hospital, and the facilities combined at the expanded Rosewood site under the name Central Washington Hospital, according to the news release.
In 2013, Wenatchee Valley Medical Center and Central Washington Hospital affiliated under the name of Confluence Health while keeping the name for the Central Washington Health Services Association, according to the news release.
In Omak and Moses Lake, Confluence's clinics will be referred to as campuses — the Confluence Health Omak Campus and the Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus. All other rural health clinics, including the Methow Valley Clinic, will continue to be referred to as clinics.
A previous version of this story misrepresented Confluence Health's history.
