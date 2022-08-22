220823-newslocal-confluencenames 03a.JPG
Central Washington Hospital will become Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus next year, one of several facility name changes announced Monday designed to create a more unified identity.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health — the region's largest health care provider — announced Monday plans to change the name of several of its hospitals and clinics to present a more unified identity.

The name changes are coming sometime in summer 2023 and are meant to make it easier for patients to understand that the two hospitals — Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital — are part of the same system, according to a Confluence Health news release.

Confluence Health name change

This artist's mockup shows the logo layout for Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus, which will officially replace the name of Central Washington Hospital by next summer. It's part of other name changes Confluence Health announced Monday.
220823-newslocal-confluencenames 02.JPG
Wenatchee Valley Hospital, 820 N. Chelan Ave., will become Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus in 2023.


