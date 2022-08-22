This artist's mockup shows the logo layout for Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus, which will officially replace the name of Central Washington Hospital by next summer. It's part of other name changes Confluence Health announced Monday.
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health — the region's largest health care provider — announced Monday plans to change the name of several of its hospitals and clinics to present a more unified identity.
The name changes are coming sometime in summer 2023 and are meant to make it easier for patients to understand that the two hospitals — Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital — are part of the same system, according to a Confluence Health news release.
Glenn Adams, Confluence Health's chief operations officer, said in the release that doctors and the quality of care will not change with the name transition.
"It is important to present this unified picture since this will help our patients to know that each facility is a member of Confluence Health and they can expect the same care and service consistently throughout," Confluence Health spokesperson Adam MacDonald said in an email.
MacDonald said the decision to change the name was a lengthy process, studied over 16 months before being approved recently by the Confluence Health Board of Directors.
Central Washington Hospital, as it has been known since the 1970s, will be renamed Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. It is located at 1201 S. Miller St.
Wenatchee Valley Hospital, at 820 N. Chelan Ave., will become Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus.
The two hospitals have been operating under separate licenses but will soon unite under one license, technically one hospital at two locations, according to the Confluence release.
Having the two locations licensed under one licensed hospital allows for "greater staffing flexibility and coverage" as well as allowing them to "better utilize (their) available beds," MacDonald said. The changes may not readily be apparent to patients.
In Wenatchee's earlier history, the two medical facilities were independent.
Wenatchee Valley Clinic, later known as Wenatchee Valley Hospital, was founded in 1940.
In 1974, Central Washington Deaconess Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital merged to become Central Washington Health Services Association, according to the news release.
St. Anthony's was renamed some time later to the Rosewood Hospital, and the facilities combined at the expanded Rosewood site under the name Central Washington Hospital, according to the news release.
In 2013, Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, now known as the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, and Central Washington Hospital affiliated under the name of Confluence Health while keeping the name for the Central Washington Health Services Association, according to the news release.
In Omak and Moses Lake, Confluence's clinics will be referred to as campuses — the Confluence Health Omak Campus and the Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus. All other rural health clinics, including the Confluence Health Methow Valley Clinic, will continue to be referred to as clinics.
A previous version of this story misrepresented Confluence Health's history.
