The L. Martin Mares Building at 820 N. Chelan Ave.

WENATCHEE — About 100 registered nurses at the Confluence Health Mares Campus in Wenatchee are now represented by a nurses union.

Nurses at the Confluence Health Mares Campus — located at 820 N. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee and formerly known as the Wenatchee Valley Hospital — voted July 19 and chose the Washington State Nurses Association to represent them as their bargaining representative, according to a WSNA news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

