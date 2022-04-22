Confluence Health ICU nurse Todd Avis is injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by fellow nurse Christy Winkle Dec. 17, 2020, in Central Washington Hospital. Confluence is now scaling back its COVID-19 vaccination and testing.
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has begun to transition its operations back to a pre-pandemic normal, scaling back its COVID-19 vaccination and testing after more than 80,000 vaccinations and over 180,000 COVID tests.
The 14-day COVID-19 case rate in Chelan and Douglas counties is 89.94 per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District dashboard.
One patient was hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Confluence Health webpage.
"It's time to retool so we are equipped to meet all the needs of our patients — especially care of chronic illness, wellness and preventative services," said Dr. Elizabeth Avena, Confluence Health medical director of primary care, in a news release.
COVID-19 vaccinations and first boosters for adults and children will be available at special appointment-only clinics at the Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics Campus, 820 N. Chelan Ave.
The first vaccine clinic will be this Saturday and will be recurring every three weeks, indefinitely if demand persists.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District also offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays at the Town Toyota Center.
Patients suffering from serious COVID symptoms — trouble breathing, chest discomfort, increased heart rate or severe weakness — should visit the Confluence Health Emergency Department.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.