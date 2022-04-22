201217-newslocal-vaccination1.jpg (copy) (copy)
Confluence Health ICU nurse Todd Avis is injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by fellow nurse Christy Winkle Dec. 17, 2020, in Central Washington Hospital. Confluence is now scaling back its COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health has begun to transition its operations back to a pre-pandemic normal, scaling back its COVID-19 vaccination and testing after more than 80,000 vaccinations and over 180,000 COVID tests.

The 14-day COVID-19 case rate in Chelan and Douglas counties is 89.94 per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District dashboard.

One patient was hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Confluence Health webpage. 

"It's time to retool so we are equipped to meet all the needs of our patients — especially care of chronic illness, wellness and preventative services," said Dr. Elizabeth Avena, Confluence Health medical director of primary care, in a news release.

COVID-19 vaccinations and first boosters for adults and children will be available at special appointment-only clinics at the Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics Campus, 820 N. Chelan Ave.

The first vaccine clinic will be this Saturday and will be recurring every three weeks, indefinitely if demand persists.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District also offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays at the Town Toyota Center.

Patients suffering from serious COVID symptoms — trouble breathing, chest discomfort, increased heart rate or severe weakness — should visit the Confluence Health Emergency Department.



