WENATCHEE — Confluence Health will be moving their COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting on May 14 from Central Washington Hospital to their COVID testing site, 615 N. Emerson Ave.
The move is being made as providers at Confluence Health and across the state are seeing a drop in vaccine demand, according to Laurie Bergman, a member of the COVID-19 service line leadership at Confluence Health.
Confluence Health was the first provider in the Wenatchee Valley to receive the vaccine back in December, but now many more providers are administering the vaccine, said Bergman. Confluence Health is adapting to the changing tide, she said.
The Central Washington Hospital vaccination clinic will no longer be administering COVID-19 vaccines after Friday. The site has administered 14,772 first doses and 13,259 second doses as of May 11.
The new site, 615 N. Emerson Ave., will begin vaccinations on May 20. Open Monday to Friday, Confluence Health will schedule vaccination appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call (509) 663-8711 and dial option one for the COVID service line. The site will also be taking some drop-ins, according to Bergman.