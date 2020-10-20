WENATCHEE — The Confluence Health Walk-In Clinic will move to the east end of the ground floor to make way for a new emergency department planned to open on Nov. 2.
Projected to serve up to 50 patients per day and equipped with on-site CT scanner, ultrasound and X-ray equipment, the facility will increase Confluence’s capacity to handle emergency situations, according to Dr. Eric Hughes, president of the Wenatchee Emergency Physicians.
The new facility at the Mares Campus, 820 N. Chelan Ave., will also have isolation and decontamination rooms to treat patients for chemical contamination, behavioral health, or infectious disease issues.
“Our mission is to improve our patients’ health by providing safe, high-quality care in a compassionate and cost-effective manner,” Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer, said in a news release.
“Our primary purpose was to expand emergency care services in our community so COVID-19 had very little impact if any,” Andrew Canning, marketing and communications director, said in an email.