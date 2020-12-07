WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee man who allegedly pepper sprayed someone who accused him of stealing an RV. The incident took place Sunday morning on the 700 block of Cashmere Street in Wenatchee.
The 1969 Winnebago owner had reported his RV stolen on Saturday before finding it parked on Sunday at the residence of John Kminek, 37, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
Kminek pepper sprayed the owner after being confronted.
Officers received a call about the confrontation and responded to the Cashmere Street address at about 3 a.m., he said. Police arrested Kminek, who had an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault, and booked him into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Hahn said Kminek attempted to sneak methamphetamine into the jail in his socks but was caught and charged with drug possession and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail.