WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District is looking for volunteer supervisors to serve elected and appointed board positions that open early this year.
The five-member board of supervisors sets district policy and direction, oversees conservation practices in southern Douglas County, promotes education and protects natural resources.
Some of the conservation district’s projects include developing the county’s Firewise Program, the annual Tree and Shrub Sale, water quality projects and a cost share program.
The three-year terms are unpaid. The elected position that opens in May is currently held by Jeff Rock. He is not seeking re-election. The appointed position — chosen by the Washington Conservation Commission — is held by Joe Sprauer, who does plan to run again.
Candidates must be registered voters who live in the district. Applications are due Jan. 29.
The elected position will be decided by mail-in ballots. Voters need to request a ballot by Feb. 8. Ballots must be received by March 1.
For information call 745-9160 or go to southdouglascd.org.