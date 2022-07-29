Considering the possibilities | Downtown tour looks at buildings and spaces

The old Wenatchee Police Department, including jail cells on the top floor, was included in one of eight locations for the Downtown Possibilities Tour on Wednesday. The building will be up for sale soon.
WENATCHEE — Entrepreneurs, real-estate agents and curious locals got a close-up look at available spaces and buildings in downtown Wenatchee Wednesday.
The Downtown Possibilities Tour hosted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association visited buildings with offices for lease, buildings for sale, and sites from last year's tour to see how far they've come.
Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund started the Possibilities tour 10 years ago. "I noticed downtown was beginning to change, these buildings are full of possibilities," Haglund said. "I think it's good when people can get into the building."
The tour was sponsored by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port,which provided snacks and plenty of water for the near-109 degree weather.
Haglund described the event as a "kick the can tour," explaining that any guest, regardless of purpose, can attend the tour without registering. They are never asked whether they're looking to buy property, or simply curious about available buildings.
Leases and contracts are also never discussed on the tour, and interested parties can contact Haglund or the building landlord later to begin discussing the details. "This is the fun part before the fun part," Haglund said.
The tour started at the Midtown Building, owned by Cory Wray and Cameron Clennon. The building at 39 South Wenatchee Ave. has 23 units available for rent. Wray wrote in an email that she and Clennon are open to ideas for businesses to rent out to, but they envision it will likely be retail. "We'd like to find a business that will be a nice compliment to La Vie En Bakery and Cafe located next door," Wray wrote.
Columbia Federal Savings and Loan Building at 18 South Wenatchee Ave., owned by Todd Kiez, has one office space available. "I could see good fits being in the service sector, like insurance, engineers, architects and lawyers," Kiez said. "Those sorts of folks who are maybe needing reduced space."
The tour dropped into the old Wenatchee police and fire stations, both of which will be available to buy soon. Cameron Clennon of Laura Mounter Real Estate is serving as the broker for the city to sell the two locations.
He said there are many possibilities for potential uses of the properties, but it's likely they'll see restaurants, especially at the firehouse, which has garage doors with the potential of open-air seating. The upstairs space in each building could also be used as residential areas.
Clennon said could be on the market Monday with the police station a few weeks behind.
Last year, 16 North Wenatchee Ave. was a gutted property on the tour. This year, the tour revisited the site, now home to the up-and-running Epoch Gaming Lounge owned by Andy Lynn.
Lynn told the tour group that his business, a gaming lounge with food and a bar, has been embraced by the community. "Everyone comes in here and they've been confused," Lynn said. "But once they find out what we have, they're happy."
The tour ended with a look at the newly renovated Wenatchee City Hall building, which featured large office spaces for each department.
Mayor Frank Kuntz attended the tour, and got his first look at the new council chambers, and noted the modern feel of an older building.
