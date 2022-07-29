 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Considering the possibilities | Downtown tour looks at buildings and spaces

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
220728-newslocal-buildingtour 01.jpg
Buy Now

The old Wenatchee Police Department, including jail cells on the top floor, was included in one of eight locations for the Downtown Possibilities Tour on Wednesday. The building will be up for sale soon.

WENATCHEE — Entrepreneurs, real-estate agents and curious locals got a close-up look at available spaces and buildings in downtown Wenatchee Wednesday.

The Downtown Possibilities Tour hosted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association visited buildings with offices for lease, buildings for sale, and sites from last year's tour to see how far they've come.

220728-newslocal-buildingtour 02.jpg
Buy Now

Linda Haglund, Executive Director for the Wenatchee Downtown Association holds the front door open for people on the Downtown Possibilities Tour at the J.S. Mooney Building. 
220728-newslocal-buildingtour 03.jpg
Buy Now

Katie Baldwin with the Wenatchee Downtown Association takes photographs looking up at the hose tower at the old Wenatchee Fire Department building that will soon be up for sale. 
220728-newslocal-buildingtour 04.jpg
Buy Now

Participants of the Downtown Possibilities Tour walk through an alley on their way between buildings.
220728-newslocal-buildingtour 05.jpg
Buy Now

Linda Haglund, Executive Director for the Wenatchee Downtown Association, talks about a room available in the Halbert Building on Wenatchee Avenue during the Downtown Possibilities Tour Wednesday.
220728-newslocal-buildingtour 06.jpg
Buy Now

Linda Haglund, Executive Director for the Wenatchee Downtown Association tries to open a barricaded door at the J.S. Mooney Building. This building is currently being renovated.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK