During construction, two entrances will be available for people to visit several county departments indicated by two arrows. One entrance is located from the east parking lot near the Sheriff's Office and the other can be accessed from Washington Street.
WENATCHEE — Construction begins Monday on the open breezeway between the Chelan County Courthouse and the adjacent county Regional Law and Justice Center, transforming it into one enclosed entryway.
Chelan County commissioners approved the $1.5 million project last month on the new vestibule which is expected to be completed in May 2023, according to a Chelan County news release.
The new vestibule will be 492 square feet, made up mostly of glass and include updated security features and metal detectors among other improvements, according to the news release.
During construction, visitors to several county departments — Treasurer, Assessor, Auditor, Elections, District and Superior Courts, the Sheriff's Office and the jail — will be impacted.
As of Monday, no public entrance will lead directly to the courthouse. Visitors will have to use one of the two established entrances.
From the east parking lot (near the Wenatchee Public Library), use the marked public entrance near the Sheriff's Office.
To access the buildings from Washington Street, use the marked public entrance near the the Law and Justice Center.
Metal detectors and security officers will be set up at both marked entrances.
Davenport-based Halme Builders, the general contractor that won the project bid, will build a ramp at the Sheriff's Office entrance off of the east parking lot to provide access for people with disabilities. That is expected to take three weeks.
Visitors who need assistance while the ramp is being built should use the entrance at the Law and Justice Center off Washington Street, according to the news release.
An elevator is available there to access Superior Court or the Sheriff's Office. A security officer can also escort people to the elevator in the courthouse, or the third-floor walkway.
The offices across Washington street — the commissioners' office, Community Development, Public Works and the Juvenile Justice Center — from the courthouse and Law and Justice Center are not impacted by the construction.
