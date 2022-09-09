Purchase Access

County vestibule

The $1.5 million new Chelan County Courthouse vestibule will be 492 square feet and made up of mostly glass. It will include updated security features, metal detectors and lockers for visitors who need to store valuables or firearms.

WENATCHEE — Construction begins Monday on the open breezeway between the Chelan County Courthouse and the adjacent county Regional Law and Justice Center, transforming it into one enclosed entryway.

Chelan County commissioners approved the $1.5 million project last month on the new vestibule which is expected to be completed in May 2023, according to a Chelan County news release.

County entrances

During construction, two entrances will be available for people to visit several county departments indicated by two arrows. One entrance is located from the east parking lot near the Sheriff's Office and the other can be accessed from Washington Street.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com