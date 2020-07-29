WENATCHEE — Construction equipment will be in the area and potentially on the trail at Saddle Rock Aug. 5-6 as consultants for the city do testing for an arsenic remediation project.
Residents are asked to use caution and avoid the equipment and workers.
The city has a $195,034 contract with GeoEngineers for design of the second and final phase of waste rock removal from Saddle Rock. Environmental assessments indicated elevated arsenic levels at the property, which was previously used for mining.
Data collection will be done this summer, followed by design in the winter. Construction is planned for late summer 2021.
The city received two Model Toxics Control Act grants from the state Department of Ecology for the project: $900,000 for the first phase and nearly $1.3 million for the second.