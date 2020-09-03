WENATCHEE — Construction is underway of the First Street Bikeway between Chelan Avenue and Miller Street.
Crews are installing traffic circles at six intersections of First Street and Garfield, Franklin, Emerson, Delaware, Cleveland and Buchanan avenues. They are also adding two 5-foot bike lanes between Chelan and Wenatchee avenues, and two 3.5-foot buffers to separate bicyclists from traffic.
Engineering Services Manager Jacob Huylar indicated to The Wenatchee World in July that the project would be completed in September.
The project will cost $378,800, with $342,800 funded through by a state Department of Transportation (DOT) grant through its Pedestrian and Bicycle Program. The other $37,000 is being covered by the city.
“The concept was developed by Perteet Inc. back in 2016 and 2017 as part of the First Street Bikeway Study,” Huylar said in July.
The city is also planning to add street markings at Miller Street and Wenatchee Avenue to indicate where people should cycle and put bike boxes at both intersections to allow bicyclists to cross ahead of other traffic.
Initially, the city planned for curbing along First between Chelan and Wenatchee avenues, along with crushed rock in the traffic circles. Instead it decided to go with planters instead of curbing and pigmented concrete instead of crushed rock.