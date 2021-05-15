WENATCHEE — Saturday’s Wenatchee Convention Center crowd resembled a snapshot of 2019. It was a happy gathering of roughly 140 maskless visitors attending an event. This one was a semi-regular Washington State Republican Party committee elections planning meeting.
This is the first 100-plus person event the Convention Center has hosted since COVID-19 regulations started in March of last year.
“I love Wenatchee,” said Steve Duenkel, who had come down for the planning meeting from the peninsula town of Allyn. “It’s an exciting time to be here.”
Duenkel said he enjoyed the positive, upbeat attitude of those in attendance and appreciated seeing people’s faces without a covering. “It’s good to see things coming back to life.”
During the meeting’s lunch break a group of roughly 70 people lined up for self-serve food. Those in line for lunch could be seen chatting, laughing or introducing themselves to other visitors.
Yakima resident John Tipton said he made a point to spend money and stay in Wenatchee as a part of attending the Republican event.
“Heaven help us if we don’t get back to normal,” he said. Tipton said he has been vaccinated and that “you can’t just stay under the covers hiding from the boogie man all the time.”
Attendees waiting for post-lunch festivities to begin sat at tables with three to six people spread out across a presentation room. Before lunch, visitors sat in a lower level room with over 100 chairs, each pair of seats situated roughly six feet apart.
Convention Center staff has been doing a lot of extra cleaning, especially wiping down commonly touched areas, said Linda Herald, Convention Center general manager and sales director.
Staffers have been using a “fogger” machine to spray and disinfect areas, she said. It has been working well and helps to protect against COVID-19.
The event center can currently hold 50% of its capacity, 400 people, while still following the state’s Phase 3 COVID-19 guidelines. Most groups scheduled to come in are 200 people or less.
Conferences planned at the Convention Center in the future are keeping attendance numbers at about 200 or waiting to book a time because “they’re just now sure about what’s going to happen with COVID,” she said. Organizations are being very careful in case counties get cut back to Phase 2.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that counties can lift most restrictions come June 30. The shift would effectively open the state’s economy and increase indoor capacity from 50% to 100% for a majority of spaces.
“I believe we’re approaching a new normal,” she said. “I don’t know that we’ll see us returning to our previous normal anytime soon … this could go on for a while.”
The hope is by December the Convention Center can have lots of Christmas parties, “but we’ll see,” she said. The space is set to hold another large gathering for the Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association next weekend.
Jamie Walsh, from Grays Harbor County, had one word for events and gatherings starting up again in Washington: “Finally,” she said.
Walsh said it will be very good when the state opens up and that she is looking forward to it. “We tend to want to get together, you know. I think that, that’s our nature.”
People should not be afraid, said Shane Zaborac, a visiting Grays Harbor County resident.
Lisa Zaborac agreed, “this is a good step forward to living our life.”