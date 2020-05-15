WENATCHEE — Authorities have released the identity of the man found dead in the Columbia River last week.
He was identified as 48-year-old Remigio Rodriguez, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris. Rodriguez likely drowned, Harris said, but he won’t assign an official cause of death until he has results from a toxicology test.
A group of people saw Rodriguez’s body in the river just south of Ninth Street and pulled it from the river, according to Wenatchee Police. Rodriguez was believed to be homeless.
Police said there were no signs of a struggle or foul play.