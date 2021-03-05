OLYMPIA — Hydrogen-powered vehicles will get the same sales tax break that electric cars are getting under 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins’ bill that cleared the Senate Wednesday with a unanimous vote.
Senate Bill 5000 would establish an eight-year statewide pilot project to reduce sales tax on purchases of fuel-cell vehicles, extending a similar exemption on vehicle sales tax received by buyers of electric vehicles.
With the first hydrogen-fueling stations in the state expected to be operational by 2022, the bill would allow 650 vehicles to receive a 50% sales tax exemption in fiscal years 2023 through 2029.
“Our state is still in its infancy regarding electric vehicles, so I think it’s helpful to promote different types of zero-emission vehicles, both battery electrics and fuel-cell electrics,” Hawkins said. “Washington has the potential to be a key producer of renewable hydrogen, so it makes sense to make it easier to purchase hydrogen-fueled vehicles.”
The bill, which has nearly 30 co-sponsors hailing from both sides of the aisle, follows Hawkins’ SB 5588, approved by the Legislature in 2019, that authorizes public utility districts to produce and sell “renewable hydrogen.” Hydrogen can be created from a process that separates the hydrogen and oxygen molecules in water. Once created, it can be transported to a fueling station.
Douglas County PUD is breaking ground Monday on its first hydrogen production facility, which will create renewable hydrogen from excess renewable hydropower from the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
The PUD purchased 28 acres of former orchard property for $2.15 million in Baker Flats for the project in late 2019. The PUD received a $250,000 grant from the state to help with design and engineering of the facility.
It was followed in September by a $1.9 million grant from the Centralia Coal Transition Board to help fund construction of a hydrogen fueling station in southwest Washington. In addition to Douglas PUD, partners include the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, the Renewable Hydrogen Alliance and Toyota Motor North America.
Hawkins said he is working to get a hydrogen fueling station authorized in the Wenatchee area, but it is still in the works.
“The people of North Central Washington have been leaders in clean energy for decades and now we’re in a position to lead the United States on renewable hydrogen use in transportation, including production, distribution, vehicles, transit buses, short haul-agriculture and long-haul opportunities,” Hawkins said.
SB 5000 would help boost hydrogen vehicles as an option, he said.
“In our efforts to promote carbon-free vehicles, our state policies should be ‘technologically neutral’ so that we can give ourselves varied opportunities to reduce emissions and not unintentionally bias ourselves in the process,” Hawkins said. “Similar to diesel and gas, maybe there will always be multiple fuel sources for next-generation cars or maybe someday hydrogen vehicles will be the preferred choice.”