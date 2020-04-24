WENATCHEE — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was the final nail in the coffin for the Cottage Inn, which has closed permanently after 80 years in business. The business climate in the state is what truly did the family restaurant in, said owner Dan Sutton.
Sutton, who has owned the restaurant for 16 years with his wife Cheryl, said they love their customers and the institution of the restaurant, but the simple fact is the state is hostile toward small business.
“When you have a minimum wage-based business, which all restaurants are, and you have a 46 percent increase in the minimum wage over a four-year period and then you add sick leave and other issues like that — as well intended as those might sound, they are devastating to small businesses. We had thought about retiring, so when the COVID-19 outbreak came along it really just helped make up our mind. It was time to start a new chapter in our life,” Sutton, a Douglas County commissioner, said Friday.
Some restaurants have been doing takeout orders since the pandemic began, but Sutton said that was never going to work for the Cottage Inn.
“One of the things I’m very good at is business — projections and calculating income, weighing risk versus loss. We would have to have a minimum of 50 takeout orders a day to keep one cook and one person at the door paid with our overhead,” he said. “The reality of doing 50 a day, six days a week did not pencil out. I knew it was a losing proposition.”
When the COVID-19 crisis came around, Sutton said he knew it likely spelled the end for the restaurant.
Sutton said closing was an emotionally difficult decision to make because of the people it will impact.
“We’re going to miss the people tremendously," he said " ... It was hard. The first day I made the decision, I walked into the restaurant and I had to leave.
“We love the Cottage Inn. It is an institution. We got a chance to watch families grow up,” he said.
Sutton said they have been hearing from a lot of customers from decades past, relating their stories of proposing there and celebrating anniversaries.
Some employees were surprised with the news, while others weren’t, he said.
“Our employees are great. They are part of the family too, but you have to do what you have to do. Unfortunately, sometimes those are not easy decisions to make,” Sutton said.
This ends a 45-year career for Sutton in the restaurant business, which began in Wenatchee, moved to Seattle, then back to Wenatchee again for the past 16 years. He said moving his family back to where he grew up was the “right decision at the right time.”
Sutton said he is pleased to now to focus all his energies on county business, providing leadership through this crisis and leading the county out of it.
So what is the legacy of the Cottage Inn?
“It’s the memories of the families that have grown up there. When you’re a little kid like I was walking into the building and sitting down on the stool and having fried chicken — those memories stay with you your whole life,” Sutton said.