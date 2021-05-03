LEAVENWORTH — State wildlife officers darted and euthanized a cougar on Sunday after it returned to Leavenworth for a second time, unafraid of humans.
“We tried to give it a chance to get out of town and live a normal cougar life but it decided to come right back into town,” said Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Eric Oswald.
A report first came in from Whitman Street about the cougar in town at roughly 10:30 a.m., he said. State Patrol, Chelan County Sheriff's deputies and Fish & Wildlife officers all responded.
The cougar, an adult male, was hanging out in a resident's backyard near downtown Leavenworth, about 100 yards from Highway 2, he said.
Officers observed the cat, which “was just laying in the yard,” unafraid of people, he said. The cougar was not fazed by a lawnmower running on the other side of a fence.
Fish & Wildlife officers proceeded to dart and remove the cougar before euthanizing it later, he said.
Officers previously darted and relocated the cougar after a run-in about 300 yards away on Feb. 21.
It is not normal for cougars to be around humans while being unafraid, he said. That behavior contributed to its euthanization and could have led to a dangerous situation.
It was too high of a safety risk to relocate the cougar again based on its history and presence during the day, he said.