CASHMERE — A Cashmere man spotted a cougar Friday morning near Cashmere High School.
The resident was checking his mail about 10 a.m. and saw the cougar in the area of the high school and Cashmere-Dryden Airport, said Sgt. Dan Klump with the state Fish and Wildlife Police.
The public is asked to call authorities if the cougar is seen again.
"We're asking the community to just keep their eyes open," Klump said.
There have been no reports of the cougar threatening the public, livestock or pets, Klump said. Cashmere schools were alerted of the sighting.
Any future sightings are asked to be reported to Fish and Wildlife dispatch at 877-933-9847 or RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.