WENATCHEE — The second and final phase of a Saddle Rock waste rock removal project will soon be underway.
Before the city of Wenatchee bought the property in 2011, it was used for mining. Environmental assessments indicated elevated arsenic levels, which led to the remediation project.
From September to November, 11,901 tons of waste rock were removed from four areas on the lower part of Saddle Rock. A $900,000 Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA) grant went toward that first phase, and the city has a nearly $1.3 million MTCA grant for the second phase.
The City Council on Thursday approved a $195,034 contract with GeoEngineers, which also worked on the first phase, for design of the second phase involving removal of waste rock from one or two upper areas.
City Capital Projects Manager Charlotte Mitchell told the council that data collection will be done this summer, followed by design in the winter. The project will go out to bid in the spring, and construction should begin next summer.
“Ecology wants us to figure out what exactly is the arsenic content there and do some mapping of that and try to figure out if there’s maybe ways to mitigate,” Mitchell said.
That could include using benches to avoid people sitting on the ground, or steering people away from areas with higher levels of arsenic, she said.
GeoEngineers will also look at the feasibility of realigning the road, Mitchell said.