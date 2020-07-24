WENATCHEE — The City Council on Thursday approved a purchase and sale agreement for 2.23 acres from the Wenatchee School District for an extension of Springwater Avenue.
The price is $140,000 plus closing costs. The Wenatchee School Board approved selling the property last year and agreed on the price last month.
Construction of the road is part of the city’s long-term plan to provide added access to homes in the foothills and is one of the access requirements for a proposed 167-acre, 450-lot housing development on adjacent property to the north. A subdivision application for the proposed development is under review by the city.
The developer of the Triad Subdivision would pay for the construction of the road, both the Springwater Avenue extension across the school district property and the improvements to Maple Street from Gabriella Lane to the canal. The Springwater extension would not be constructed until after the first 100 homes in the subdivision are completed; the proposed development schedule anticipates those to be ready by 2022.
The purchase provides an approximately 60-foot-wide, 1,500-foot-long right-of-way from the west end of Springwater to the north line of the school district property.
It also includes an easement on the school district property for an approximately 50-by-40-foot stormwater infiltration pond to be maintained by the city.