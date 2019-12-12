WENATCHEE — A new business and occupation sales tax on large nonprofit health care providers is off the table following Thursday’s City Council meeting.
The 0.2% tax would only have applied to Confluence Health, according to the standards listed in the ordinance. It would have been capped at $600,000 collected per year; the 2020 budget lists revenue from that tax as $300,000.
That money would have helped pay for three new police officers. Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown told the council Thursday they were needed to help focus on homelessness and gang activity.
Opponents of the tax packed the council chambers, with Confluence representatives and local business leaders speaking out during the meeting. Many councilmembers said they struggled to weigh the benefits of the health care provider with the need for a greater police presence, and a few said they could not vote for a business and occupation tax.
No councilmember introduced a motion on the ordinance, so it won’t move forward.
“I’m happy that they are recognizing that this is a significant issue with a lot of precedence, with a lot of implications,” Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford said in an interview. “It brought up that, really, this is a community discussion. I think that’s a good discussion for this community to have going forward.”
Confluence in 2018 agreed to a $330,000 “payment in lieu of taxes” to the city.
“How we looked at that $330,000 was a PILT with an opportunity to lead and say, ‘This is something that everyone in the community needs to be aware of and contribute to,’” Rutherford said. “And when we didn’t get any additional traction from anyone else, then we said, ‘Why are we doing this all by ourselves?”
Mayor Frank Kuntz said in an interview that the only option now will be to cut from another part of the city’s budget if the council decides to add three police officers.
“What I hear from the community, mostly, is they like to see the things that we’ve been doing,” he said. “They like to see the money in the road system, they like to see the improvements that we’re doing to town. So some of those are going to have to stop and go back if we’re going to try to hire these three police officers. It’s always a push-and-shove and we’ll figure it out.”
