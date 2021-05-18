WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Council has OK’d an $8.6 million City Hall redevelopment project — about $2.4 million above the original budget.
The city made plans in 2017 to move out of the 129 S. Chelan Ave. city hall to the old Federal Building, 301 Yakima St., where more space would allow the city to bring many city employees into a single location.
The city rejected the first set of bids last summer when they all came in over budget. The city then asked for bids again at the beginning of this year due to 2020 being a pretty good year financially for the city.
The city will contract with T.W. Clark Construction LLC from Spokane.
Construction could start as soon as June and take 11 months. Council member Keith Huffaker was the only member who voted against the project. “I don’t think we’re doing a good job here” when it comes to saving money, he said. “We haven’t done our due diligence to find ways to cut costs.”
But Council member Jim Bailey said the costs are not likely to go down in coming years.
“I was not a big fan initially of this project … when I first took a look at this thing it reminded me of buying an aircraft carrier.” Bailey said he sees this project is as “an investment in the community for a long time to come.”
Mayor Frank Kuntz said the new building will be city hall for 50 years and have room for expansion. Community members will be able to lease out the second and third floors of the new building.
“When you’re planning for 50 years, sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong,’ he said. “You’ll look back in five years or 10 years and you’ll say ‘Glad we made that choice.’ ”