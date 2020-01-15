LEAVENWORTH — A newly elected councilmember is leaving the Bavarian-themed city for the real thing.
Craig Hess was set to join the council Tuesday but has accepted a job in Bavaria, Germany, according to City Clerk Chantell Steiner.
The Air Force veteran was unopposed in the November election after his opponent withdrew to run for another council seat. Whoever replaces Hess would have to run in November 2021 to keep the position.
Letters of interest and applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 6 to Steiner at City Hall. The City Council will decide at its Feb. 11 meeting when to hold interviews; it has 90 days to appoint someone.
To be eligible, applicants must have lived in the city of Leavenworth for at least one year and be registered to vote. The salary is $500 per month.
For details on the position and an application, visit wwrld.us/2QX49GU.